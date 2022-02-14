The Link proving its worth within first year of being open

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls community triage center, known as The Link, has been open for about seven months. Now, the leadership of The Link is giving the community an annual report, outlining how many people the facility has been able to help so far.

Just 15 minutes after opening its doors on June 1st, 2021 – The Link welcomed its first patient. Since then, the facility has been responsible for more than 2,300 triages for over 900 individuals.

“I’m confident that many of the people we serve would have otherwise not received the kind of care, the kind of service, the opportunity to get their disease under control, and I would even say we’ve probably saved some lives in that process,” Executive Director of the Link Bill Earley said.

The Link serves those seeking sobering, withdrawal management, and crisis stabilization - 24/7.

“You never know when someone is ready to take that step toward sobriety, so we’re there to help with that step,” Earley said.

A champion of the project since its inception, Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken says the Link is serving its purpose.

“It’s filling a need,” TenHaken said. “We knew it would be, ‘successful,’ in terms of the number of people it’s treating, and number are really re-enforcing that.”

TenHaken says the staggering amount of folks who’ve already turned to the triage center for help is just the tip of the iceberg.

“We’re already making plans for what an expansion of the Link may need to look like so that we continue to serve more people in our community who are struggling with addiction and mental health challenges,” TenHaken said.

The Link has already turned out success stories, and the expectation is there will be many more to come.

“We have a person in our community who has been to The Link 59 separate times. But, on the 59th time, this person said enough, I can’t do this anymore, I need help and need to be serious about it,” Earley said.

For more information about The Link and the services they offer, click here.

