Luxury jewelry store, Pandora, is coming to the Empire Mall

Smile
Smile(Unsplash)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 10:45 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Pandora is expected to come to Sioux Falls’ Empire Mall this summer.

Pandora, named one of the world’s top three largest jewelry brands in 2009, is an affordable, luxury jewelry brand. Pandora is known for its contemporary, hand-finished jewelry. Their cornerstone product is a customizable sterling silver or 14K gold plated charm bracelet.

According to a press release, the store will be located next to Sephora and White House Black Market.

See The Empire Mall website for more information.

