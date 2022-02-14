Noem’s proposal for COVID-19 vaccine exemptions moves forward

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Noem’s proposal allowing employees to request religious, medical, or immunity exemptions from getting the COVID-19 vaccine is moving forward.

Senate Bill 211 is moving forward with South Dakota lawmakers as it heads to the house for consideration. The bill would need to get approval in the house and be signed by Noem to become law.

The bill would require businesses to recognize exemptions for medically-approved or religious reasons or natural immunity up to six months.

