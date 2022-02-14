Northern beats #20 Mary Marauders in NSIC Wrestling in Aberdeen
Wolves improve to 10-3 with win over Marauders
ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The No. 21 Northern State University wrestling team closed out the regular season on Sunday with a 19-13 win over No. 20 University of Mary. The Wolves won six of the ten wrestled weights, as well as one exhibition match.
THE QUICK DETAILS
Final Score: NSU 19, MARY 13
Records: NSU 10-3 (6-3 NSIC), MARY 10-3 (4-3 NSIC)
HOW IT HAPPENED
· Landen Fischer opened the dual with a big 12-9 victory over Jaden Verhagen in the 125-pound bout
· The University of Mary took their only lead of the dual in the following match with a 9-0 major decision
· Kolton Roth and No. 8 Wyatt Turnquist tallied back-to-back wins for the Wolves at 141 and 149 pounds
· Roth defeated Laken Boese in an 8-6 decision and Turnquist tallied a 9-0 major decision over Lincoln Turman
· The Marauders cut in to the Wolves lead with a decision win at 157, however Kelby Hawkins got things back on track with a 6-2 decision victory over Leo Mushinsky
· Treyton Cacek and Cole Huss sealed the match win for Northern at 184 and 197 pounds
· Cacek tallied a 6-2 win over Phillip Springsteen and Huss notched an upset victory over No. 10 Matt Kaylor, 9-4
· The win is the Wolves 15th over the Marauders all time and fourth in the Burkett-era
FULL RESULTS
125
Landen Fischer (Northern State) over Jaden Verhagen (Mary) (Dec 12-9)
133
Reece Barnhardt (Mary) over Teagan Block (Northern State) (MD 9-0)
141
Kolton Roth (Northern State) over Laken Boese (Mary) (Dec 8-6)
149
#8 Wyatt Turnquist (Northern State) over Lincoln Turman (Mary) (MD 9-0)
157
#10 Braydon Huber (Mary) over #8 James Burks (Northern State) (Dec 5-4)
165
Kelby Hawkins (Northern State) over Leo Mushinsky (Mary) (Dec 6-2)
174
#9 Max Bruss (Mary) over Tanner Wiese (Northern State) (Dec 5-2)
184
Treyton Cacek (Northern State) over Phillip Springsteen (Mary) (Dec 6-2)
197
Cole Huss (Northern State) over #10 Matt Kaylor (Mary) (Dec 9-4)
285
Gerardo Jaime (Mary) over Joshua Trumble (Northern State) (Dec 8-4)
149
Exhibition: Adam DeBoer (Northern State) over Ryan Scherber (Mary) (Fall 4:10)
285
Exhibition: Levi Malcolm (Mary) over George Bolling (Northern State) (Dec 7-1)
UP NEXT
Northern State returns to action on Saturday, February 26 from the NCAA Super Region 5 Tournament, hosted by MSU Moorhead.
