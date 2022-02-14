Police identify victim in Pierre murder investigation

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Pierre Police Department has identified the victim in an ongoing murder investigation.

Police were called to an apartment on West Pleasant Drive a few blocks west of the Capitol complex on Feb. 9 for a disturbance. When they arrived, officers found an open apartment door. They discovered a dead 49-year-old man inside.

The deceased man has been identified as Christopher Mexican of Pierre.

According to the Pierre Police Department thirty-eight-year-old Crystal Pumpkinseed of Pierre has been charged in connection to Mexican’s death and is being held at the Hughes County Jail on a second-degree murder charge. They say she also goes under the name Miranda Henry.

