Police identify victim in Pierre murder investigation

Pierre police responding to a disturbance call on Feb. 9. The incident resulted in a death investigation.(KCCR Radio)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 11:44 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Pierre Police Department has identified the victim in an ongoing murder investigation.

Police were called to an apartment on West Pleasant Drive a few blocks west of the Capitol complex on Feb. 9 for a disturbance. When they arrived, officers found an open apartment door. They discovered a dead 49-year-old man inside.

The deceased man has been identified as Christopher Mexican of Pierre.

According to the Pierre Police Department thirty-eight-year-old Crystal Pumpkinseed of Pierre has been charged in connection to Mexican’s death and is being held at the Hughes County Jail on a second-degree murder charge. They say she also goes under the name Miranda Henry.

