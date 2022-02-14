Quiet zones could end train horns in downtown Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Those blaring train horns in downtown Sioux Falls could soon be a thing of the past.

A new bill is making its way through the South Dakota Statehouse that would create quiet zones in Sioux Falls and other cities across the state.

The bill is part of an effort to reduce noise in the Sioux Falls area and rehabilitate the downtown area. Lawmakers are working together to pass a bill that would create quiet zones near railroad crossings.

Senate Bill 115 would not only reduce unwanted noise but increase safety as well.

“The quiet zones are built in a way that no cars, no human beings can cross the train tracks as they do today with the bars coming down with the flashing lights. So, they are both a combination of a quiet zone and a safety zone as well,” Sen. Jack Kolbeck of Sioux Falls said.

The conductor could still sound the train’s horn if necessary.

“It reduces the need for train whistles as they come through. Those routine horn whistles. Certainly, it does not eliminate them because if the train operator sees somebody close or somebody working near the tracks, they are going to still blow those horns,” Sioux Falls Director of Public Works Mark Cotter said.

Those who spend time downtown Sioux Falls will notice the difference the most.

“When the trains do come through and they travel 24 hours a day, a lot of them. When they must go through and blow their whistles people that live near them are woken up, people that have businesses downtown that have businesses during the day interrupt those businesses,” Kolbeck said.

The law would apply to other cities in the state as well. The bill passed through a Senate committee. It now heads over to Joint Appropriations.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.