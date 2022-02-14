Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Bill allowing employees to sue if harmed by COVID-19 vaccination headed for committee

Nurse Lydia Holly prepares a child's COVID-19 vaccine dose, on Nov. 3, 2021, at Children's...
Nurse Lydia Holly prepares a child's COVID-19 vaccine dose, on Nov. 3, 2021, at Children's National Hospital in Washington.(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 4:55 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A South Dakota legislative committee is set to discuss a bill that would allow employees to sue their employers over COVID-19 vaccine mandates.

Rep. Fred Deustch (R, Florence) is sponsoring House Bill 1008. It would allow employees who work at a business requiring COVID-19 vaccines without exemptions who develop long-term health problems due to the vaccine to sue the company.

The House Judiciary Committee is scheduled to debate the bill Wednesday.

Deutsch said the employee must be able to prove the health problem was caused by the vaccine.

The CDC says serious side effects that could cause a long-term health problem are extremely unusual following any vaccination, including COVID-19 vaccination. You can find more information about the COVID-19 vaccine here.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tennessee Titans running back Adrian Peterson warms up during an NFL football practice Friday,...
NFL running back Adrian Peterson arrested for domestic violence
A Mitchell man has been identified as the person who died Tuesday afternoon in a three-vehicle...
Names released in Beadle County fatal crash
Oglala Sioux Police cruiser (file)
Body of 17-year-old homicide victim found on reservation
Joe Manuel Martinez, 22, has been arrested and charged with three counts of murder in the fatal...
Suspect arrested after 3 killed in shooting at Texas sports bar
A medical examiner's office has released the full autopsy report for Brian Laundrie.
Brian Laundrie autopsy report released to public

Latest News

Gov. Kristi Noem
Noem’s proposal for COVID-19 vaccine exemptions moves forward
There are two websites you can use to find out whether something you just bought, or have owned...
Defective: Pair of websites provides consumers vital product recall and complaint information
Defective: Congressional Democrats say it’s time to lift the veil of secrecy on potentially harmful products in Americans’ homes
“I knew there was somebody out there that was making sure that before it hit the shelves, it...
Defective: Government agency shackled by law often takes years to issue recalls on potentially dangerous products
The CPSC cannot recall a dangerous product without the manufacturer’s consent. And it rarely...
Defective: Federal agency meant to protect consumers given little power to ban defective products