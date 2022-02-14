Sioux Falls flower shop excited for last minute shoppers

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Flower Mill in Sioux Falls has been open for 15 years but the excitement of Valentine’s Day is still just as high as their first year.

“It is stressful but it’s also a lot of fun I have great employees and it’s fun to spend time with them and we try to make it as fun as possible, we love our customers and we just enjoy serving them,” Flower Mill Owner Stacy Schaap said.

Valentine’s Day is always the shop’s biggest day of the year as many people wait until the last minute to buy gifts for loved ones.

MORE: Unusual snowfall numbers affecting snowboarding in Sioux Falls.

“I don’t think it’s changed at all it’s still a very rushed thing where everybody is trying to get in and get their flowers guys are always last minute so we do have a lot of people who come in and take bouquets with them and we have a very full cooler,” Florist Sue Pellman said.

The shop has to plan ahead for all of its last-minute shoppers.

“We start planning for Valentine’s Day the week before even ordering the flowers way before then but the week before we get all of our flowers and vases ready,” Pellman said.

The Flower Mill offers several different packages so everyone can get what they want this valentines day.

“We do everything from just loose stems of flowers where you can come in and pick your own flowers and colors and we wrap them up for you, you can also grab our premade arrangements in the coolers where you can just grab it and go,” Schaap said.

With so much demand and so many last-minute shoppers, the floral shop is extending its hours for today only.

“We usually close at 5:30 but on Valentine’s Day we keep the doors open until people stop showing up,” Schaap said.

For a full list of options at the Flower Mill click here.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.