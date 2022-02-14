South Dakota Dept. of Health spokesperson leaving position

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The spokesperson for who handled communications with the public for the South Dakota Department of Health during most of the pandemic is leaving for a new job.

Daniel Bucheli is leaving his position as Director of Communications at the end of the month, Dakota News Now reporter Austin Goss reports.

Bucheli joined the Department of Health in December of 2020. He handled media requests and assisted with public health information distribution during the coronavirus pandemic.

Buecheli says he is heading to Washington D.C. for another job opportunity, adding that being closer to family was a big factor in his decision to head back east.

