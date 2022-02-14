Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

South Dakota Dept. of Health spokesperson leaving position

South Dakota Department of Health logo
South Dakota Department of Health logo(South Dakota Dept. of Health)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 11:03 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The spokesperson for who handled communications with the public for the South Dakota Department of Health during most of the pandemic is leaving for a new job.

Daniel Bucheli is leaving his position as Director of Communications at the end of the month, Dakota News Now reporter Austin Goss reports.

Bucheli joined the Department of Health in December of 2020. He handled media requests and assisted with public health information distribution during the coronavirus pandemic.

Buecheli says he is heading to Washington D.C. for another job opportunity, adding that being closer to family was a big factor in his decision to head back east.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tennessee Titans running back Adrian Peterson warms up during an NFL football practice Friday,...
NFL running back Adrian Peterson arrested for domestic violence
A Mitchell man has been identified as the person who died Tuesday afternoon in a three-vehicle...
Names released in Beadle County fatal crash
Joe Manuel Martinez, 22, has been arrested and charged with three counts of murder in the fatal...
Suspect arrested after 3 killed in shooting at Texas sports bar
Pennington County Sheriff's Office is in Hill City, investigating a shooting.
Alleged shooter detained following early morning shots fired call at Hill City home
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old

Latest News

SD Coronavirus
12 more COVID-19 deaths reported in South Dakota Monday
Smile
Luxury jewelry store, Pandora, is coming to the Empire Mall
Flames
Family displaced after garage fire spreads smoke into home
Arm wrestling
Pro Arm Wrestling Tournament will take place in Humboldt