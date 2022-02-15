21st-ranked Northern wrestlers prepare for regional tournament

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Northern Wolves wrapped up the regular season with a big win yesterday at the Barnett Center.

The Wolves went 10-3 during the regular season with a trio of wins over ranked opponents including yesterday’s 19-13 win over the Marauders of Mary.

So they go into the post season with plenty of confidence and momentum on their side. Pretty impressive when you consider that the program almost went away for good not long ago.

Head Coach Rocky Burkett says, ”They’re prepared for this moment, for right now it’s kind of starting to dial things back a little bit as far as the, the amount of time we put in here. Intensity levels probably just as high, but we are focusing on each guy. Maybe some little things for some different opponents, at the regional tournament.”

Junior wrestler Wyatt Turnquist says, ”It’s all mental at this point you know, you have to fine tune what you’re good at. You have to scout your opponents and you’ve got top believe you can do it. I think that the story for us for a lot of years, we had the talent, we had the guys that want to do it, but now you’ve got to convince yourself that you can do it.”

Regional are next up for the 10-3 Wolves on February 26th... The National Championships start March 11th...

