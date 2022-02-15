Avera Medical Minute
Acupuncture & Guided Meditation class aiming to relieve stress in Sioux Falls

By Ernest Cottier
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 11:23 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - People can get stressed out for a variety of reasons so the Sanford Women’s Health Plaza in Sioux Falls is hoping its new acupuncture and meditation class can help.

“It’s a good introduction to not only the practice of acupuncture but also to a meditative like guided imagery those who participate regularly in a kind of meditation such as guided imagery helps patients sleep better will help reduce anxiety and just overall improvement of mood,” Sanford Health Nurse Practitioner Shanna Konz said.

The class is designed to help people relax while relieving the stress of everyday life.

“It’s a spa-like atmosphere where we have individual yoga mats set and we have a team here to make sure you are comfortable in the way we place you,” Konz said.

Once everyone is comfortable Sanford’s Acupuncturist Blake Blowers begins inserting the acupuncture needles.

“The points that I often use for this class are specifically for relaxation and have been shown to help with anxiety stress and depression so a lot of times those are the point I’m focusing on,” Blowers said.

Most people are nervous about trying acupuncture for the first time but wind up leaving the class glad they gave it a shot.

“It’s not uncommon for people to be a little bit nervous about acupuncture most people don’t like getting a needle stuck in them but people are usually surprised and will even say ‘that’s it?’ after I put the needle in,” Blowers said.

This Thursday’s class will begin at Noon with several more classes being held in March.

For more information on Sanfords Acupuncture and Guided Meditation classes click here.

