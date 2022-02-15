Avera Medical Minute
Community mourns the loss of Watertown High School student

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 9:48 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Family, friends, and classmates mourn the loss of a young Watertown girl who passed away in the hospital Monday.

Last month, 16-year-old Linnea Allbee was admitted to the Sanford Children’s Hospital in Sioux Falls for influenza. Since then she developed other medical conditions that led to her medical decline and passing away.

The Watertown School District will have counselors available for students at school today as they grieve her loss.

Funeral services are pending with the Wight and Comes Funeral Home.

