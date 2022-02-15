Elementary Students Participate in “Souper” Bowl Food Drive

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Some people celebrate the Super Bowl with a party, but three Sioux Falls elementary schools used the big game as an opportunity to help others.

The Souper Bowl food drive gets students excited about the Super Bowl while collecting items to help fight hunger in South Dakota.

This year’s drive included kids from Discovery, RF Pettigrew, and Anne Sullivan Elementary Schools in Sioux Falls.

It’s one of the biggest sporting events of the year.

“The Super Bowl is a really great way to leverage that big game and put a little twist on it.” said Stacey Andernacht, Marketing, and Communications Director for Feeding South Dakota.

That’s the idea behind Feeding South Dakota’s annual fundraiser, which got kids at three Sioux Falls Schools Involved.

“So, we think super like s-u-p-e-r, but they are really saying “souper” like s-o-u-p. It really started as an opportunity.” said Andernacht.

The kids collected more than 7,000 pounds of food for Feeding South Dakota.

“You know when it comes to food drives and kids, they really like to have something that is a fun component, and the Super Bowl are a really great way to leverage that big game and put a little twist on it.” said Andernacht.

Food drives like this are a great way to collect food, but they can also serve as a lesson for students.

“By doing it with the schools it is very educational because a lot of time kids do not know that the kid sitting next to them in the classroom might be hungry.” said Dan Carlson, Distribution Center Coordinator.

The team at Feeding South Dakota is thankful for any volunteer drivers they can get for these events. That includes companies like Two Men in a Truck which helped them out with this particular food drive.

“When we have big food drives like the one, we saw this morning it sometimes take an extra partner to help us get the food back here and we were really fortunate that two men in a truck stepped in and volunteered the time to go around to the schools and pick up the food and bring it back.” said Andernacht.

Just like the players in Sunday night’s game, it takes teamwork to reach a goal.

“People like to help, and this is one way that the can partner with us and hope to end hunger in South Dakota.” said Carlson.

Feeding South Dakota is always looking for volunteers. To find out how you can help visit feedingsouthdakota.org.

