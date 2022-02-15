Fairy tales and nightmares of online romance

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -— While many people celebrated Valentine’s Day with their special someone, there are others who are looking for love.

Dating websites and phone apps have become the most popular way American couples meet, with over 44 million online daters in 2020. Roughly 22 percent of people who meet this way end up engaged.

Twelve years ago, Jenni Bartmann, a mother of three young kids, was fresh off a divorce and reluctant to trying dating services.

“I didn’t feel like I was desperate enough to go online,” Bartmann said. “But the other, part is, I wasn’t ready. I wasn’t looking for anybody. But in the end, it turned out to be a great place to find people who were similar to me. You know, people that didn’t have time to go to the bar, or didn’t want to go to the bar.”

A friend who was a fellow divorcee convinced Jenni to post a profile on the dating website Plenty of Fish. Jenni went out to lunch or dinner with a few men, with nothing materializing, then found Chris, a divorced father with two kids. Their oldest sons were the same age.

After finding many common interests -— including no desire to have any more children -— they had lunch, and within eight months, they were married. While it took some time for the five kids to co-exist comfortably, it eventually became one happy Brady Bunch.

“It turned out great,” Jenni said. “I feel fortunate. I met somebody I really get along with, and we built a life together.

“He’s a fun guy to be around. He’s really open to new people. He accepted my ex-husband and his husband with open arms and we all hang out and get along. It’s been easy.”

It’s a real-life fairy tale of online romance. But there are plenty of nightmare stories of souls crushed and bank accounts raided by scammers.

According to the Better Business Bureau, an estimated one out of every seven dating profiles may be fake, and there are about 25,000 online love scoundrels. It is a booming rouge industry, with reported cases skyrocketing the last couple years.

Jessie Schmidt, the director of the Better Business Bureau of South Dakota, cited a recent FBI report that showed individuals in Colorado and Wyoming were duped out of $62 million since October 2021.

She knows of a woman in Lincoln, Neb., who lost $400,000 of her retirement savings, a local woman who almost lost a business she had worked her whole life to build, and a victim in Colorado that lost $1.6 million.

“It’s a deep, dark, ugly scam, and one of the most awful we talk about,” said Schmidt.

“They play with people’s emotions, and certainly the greatest of those emotions is love. The victims fall in love with these scammers, and I can tell you they are operating dozens of profiles at the same time.

“These guys are sophisticated. This is how they make a living. Don’t think for a minute this isn’t their daily enterprise. That’s what they do. They’re running this sort of scam and all sorts of different ones.”

Con artists confess their love to the victims quickly, and a relationship flourishes. The predators ask for the prey to move off the dating platform quickly and into private texting or emails. They tug at heartstrings, then wallets.

“There’s a crisis,” Schmidt said. “They need money. Their money’s held up for whatever reason, and how can you help them? And pretty soon you’re running through all your resources.”

Other red flags: They won’t do video chats, and they can’t ever meet in person.

“Oftentimes, they’re in the military, they’re overseas,” Schmidt said. “There’s a problem with their visa. I can tell you they will not stop until you have no money left.”

Schmidt recommends calling the Better Business Bureau if you think your online courtship has followed these steps. The non-profit organization can help connect victims with federal law enforcement, which could help prevent other crimes by the same scammers.

“We are going to get you the resources that you need,” Schmidt said. “But your money’s (already) gone.”

She also advises doing your own examination by taking text messages from your online partner and putting them in a search engine, or taking pictures they’ve sent and finding out if they pop up in Google images.

“They’re not creative,” Schmidt said of the imposters. “They use the same language over and over again.”

A majority of victims are over the age of 60. Schmidt said this is because older people have more money saved and they’re likely new to online dating.

Seniors are also more vulnerable, with some having lost a long-time romantic partner from divorce or death. They’re likely lonelier and more desperate than people in their 20′s, 30′s and 40′s.

“It makes somebody ripe for being taken advantage of,” Schmidt said.

Back to Jenni. Although she ended up one of the lucky ones that found love in the right place online, she has advice from her experience.

“Be cautious,” Jenni said. “I mean, don’t just throw yourself out there and assume that every guy out there or every girl out there is out there for the right reasons.

“Don’t just jump in, and I certainly wouldn’t have sent money or gone cross country to meet anybody. You know, I just think we live in a great community. If you want to stay here and live here, look for somebody that already lives here, that has common interests and can stand the cold weather.”

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.