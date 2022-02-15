Ivermectin bill advances to South Dakota Senate after passing House

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota House has passed a bill to allow medical professionals to prescribe ivermectin to patients suffering from COVID-19.

House Bill 1267 The bill passed Monday on a vote of 40 to 28, South Dakota Broadcasters Association Reports. Its prime sponsor is Rep. Phil Jensen (R, Rapid City).

The bill gives medical professionals permission to prescribe ivermectin in accordance with accepted medical standards. If ivermectin is prescribed, medical professionals must provide patients with an information sheet about the drug and subsequent healthcare information.

Opponents of the bill argue the legislature should not be telling doctors what they can or cannot prescribe for their patients.

Supporters say the bill doesn’t mandate medical professionals to prescribe ivermectin, just gives them permission to do so.

Ivermectin is typically used to kill parasites in animals. Some have advocated for the drug to be used to treat COVID-19. However, the FDA says ivermectin should not be used in this way.

The bill will go forward in the legislative process and will next be heard on the Senate floor.

