Lawmakers significantly amend Noem’s Critical Race Theory Bill before passing it

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota lawmakers made significant amendments to Gov. Kristi Noem’s Critical Race Theory Bill before they passed it on Tuesday.

According to reporter Austin Goss, Gov. Noem’s CRT bill passed the State House, but the words “critical race theory” were struck from the title. Between Committee and floor amendments, the bill doesn’t have the words “critical race theory” anywhere in it.

A request that teachers do not teach anything that causes “anguish” or even “discomfort” in students was removed by the committee in one bill. Another amendment said “divisive concepts” can be discussed, but not promoted.

One of the amendments stipulates that the proposed law does not restrict what is taught in university classes.

The American Civil Liberties Union of South Dakota opposes both bills. The ACLU released a statement saying:

“Lawmakers claim that educators are teaching about these topics in ways that show division among our K-12 students and are contrary to the unity of the nation. They say that restrictions on honest discussions about race and government prevent the political indoctrination of students. But many teachers would interpret these restrictions to mean a ban on discussing these issues at all. That, combined with the threat of being accused of breaking the law, would have a chilling effect on speech and important discussions about systemic racism and American history in our classrooms.”

Supporters of critical race theory understand scholars developed it in response to a lack of racial progress following the civil rights legislation of the 1960s. It is a way of looking at history that makes sure students understand how racism is embedded in U.S. institutions, like the criminal justice system and housing market, and argue that traditional lessons are often whitewashed in our history.

Critics of Noem’s bill argue it is unclear if any of these lessons are even being taught in South Dakota schools.

Conservatives, including Noem, argue that critical race theory is a divisive discourse that pits people of different races against each other and says she wants to make sure “our students are not taught that they are responsible for (the) different actions of our ancestors.”

