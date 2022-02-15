Avera Medical Minute
Man charged after stealing dinosaur claw worth $25,000, police say

Christopher Thomas, 39, is charged with trafficking stolen property.
Christopher Thomas, 39, is charged with trafficking stolen property.
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 2:37 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
(Gray News) - Authorities in Arizona have arrested a man accused of stealing a dinosaur claw worth $25,000.

Tucson police said Christopher Thomas, 39, stole the fossil Jan. 30 from a vendor at a gem show – a specialized market dedicated to gemstones, crystals, fossils, jewelry and more.

A week later, Thomas allegedly tried to sell the dinosaur claw to another vendor in the area. However, the person Thomas tried to sell the claw to recognized the item and alerted police.

Officials said the stolen dinosaur claw is worth $25,000.
Officials said the stolen dinosaur claw is worth $25,000.

Thomas has been charged with trafficking stolen property.

The claw is now back in Colorado with its owner.

