Mark Ovenden chats with USD Track Coach about his recent Olympic experience as Chris Nilsen’s coach on The Olympic Zone

VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -USD Track and Field coach Derek Miles sat down with Dakota News Now Sports Director Mark Ovenden to talk about his most recent Olympic experience as coach for Chris Nilsen who went on to win a silver medal in his first-ever Olympics last summer. Miles went to 3 Olympic games as a pole vaulter so it was enjoyable and rewarding to join the former Coyote on the biggest stage.

