'My sweet Valentine just passed away': Tyrese Gibson's mom dies after battle with COVID-19

Gibson said in an Instagram post he was in the middle of filming when he got the news his...
Gibson said in an Instagram post he was in the middle of filming when he got the news his mother was in a coma.(CNN Newsource)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 10:10 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
(Gray News) – Actor and singer Tyrese Gibson announced the death of his mother, Priscilla Murray, on Instagram Monday night.

The news comes a little over a week after Gibson asked fans to pray for his mother as she battled pneumonia and COVID-19 in the ICU.

“Rest in peace, mom,” you can hear Gibson say through tears in a video that shows him holding his mother’s hand.

“I’m going to hold your hand for the rest of my life, OK? Everywhere I go I’m going to hold your hand, the way you held my hand when I was a kid,” the “Fast and Furious” star continued.

Gibson said in an Instagram post he was in the middle of filming when he got the news Murray was in a coma. He asked the community for prayers for his mother and regularly posted updates on social media.

“On behalf of my family and everyone who ever spent anytime praying for my mother. This is the saddest moment of my life,” the Instagram post said. “My sweet Valentine just passed away.”

