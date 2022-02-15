Avera Medical Minute
Noem’s accepting internship applications from now until April 1st

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 11:19 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Governor Kristi Noem is now accepting applications for the Governor’s Office Summer 2022 internship programs.

The internship will provide students with first-hand knowledge of the state government and the functions of a governor’s office. Student interns will work with staff on various projects depending on their interests and strengths.

Additional duties include aiding the governor’s general counsel, constituent services, and communications team; conducting policy research; preparing policy briefings; and staffing events.

College students who would like to be considered for an internship should submit a resume, cover letter, and letter of recommendation to megan.goltz@state.sd.us.

Applications should be submitted by Friday, April 1, 2022.

