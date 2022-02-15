Nursing home residents surprised with Valentine balloon bouquets

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Nearly 500 nursing home residents in the Aberdeen area were given a unique Valentine’s Day surprise, thanks to some generous members of the community.

The residents at Prairie Heights nursing home were in the middle of their Valentine’s Day festivities when they were surprised with gifts that weren’t just your normal flowers and chocolate.

”We were playing bingo for Valentine’s Day, and they gave us balloons and some cards. It was very nice of them to do that. We were really surprised about that,” said Prairie Heights resident Debbie Hurst.

The balloons were delivered from a local business called Beyond the Balloon, who came up with a unique idea to spread love on Valentine’s Day, with the help of the community.

”A week ago, we put on our Facebook page that we were going to do an adopt-a-grandparent event. The community could sponsor someone in a nursing facility for $10, and they would receive a Valentine balloon bouquet from us,” said Tara Heitmann, who owns Beyond the Balloon with her husband Josh.

What Josh and Tara didn’t expect was the response they would get.

”So, we first picked Bethesda as our facility, and they had 80 residents. We were like, ‘Okay, hopefully we can get that facility,’ and within three hours, they totally filled that facility. Then, it just kind of snowballed from there,” said Tara.

Instead of having enough donations to sponsor one nursing home, they raised enough to give balloon bouquets to 12 entire facilities in Aberdeen, Groton and Britton.

”I feel like Beyond the Balloon is getting a lot of praise, but it’s really the community. I mean, we had people sponsoring entire facilities,” said Tara.

Even local elementary schools joined in by making handwritten cards to go along with the balloons.

”They did a nice job of making them all together. I would have never though of something like this, but it’s awesome,” said Hurst.

Beyond the Balloon staff say this is the most balloons they’ve ever delivered in one day, and they’re already receiving requests to continue the event on Valentine’s Day next year.

