Police responding to incident in eastern Sioux Falls

Police closed off a street in eastern Sioux Falls Tuesday.
Police closed off a street in eastern Sioux Falls Tuesday.(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 3:16 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A large police presence is responding to an incident in an eastern Sioux Falls neighborhood, though few details are being released.

Officers have blocked off a street near 12th Street and Charlotte Avenue, near the intersection of Sycamore Avenue and East Arrowhead Parkway. A SWAT team could be seen outside a residence in the area.

Authorities have not released any details about the incident, which began earlier Tuesday. A Dakota News Now crew is at the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

