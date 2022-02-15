Police responding to incident in eastern Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A large police presence is responding to an incident in an eastern Sioux Falls neighborhood, though few details are being released.

Officers have blocked off a street near 12th Street and Charlotte Avenue, near the intersection of Sycamore Avenue and East Arrowhead Parkway. A SWAT team could be seen outside a residence in the area.

Authorities have not released any details about the incident, which began earlier Tuesday. A Dakota News Now crew is at the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.