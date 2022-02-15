Avera Medical Minute
Sioux Falls St. Patrick’s Day parade Grand Marshal comes from family steeped in Irish traditions

Mike O’Hara
Mike O’Hara(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 12:00 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Mike O’Hara has marched in all 41 of the Sioux Falls St. Patrick’s Day parades, and this year, he’ll take part as the Grand Marshal.

Parade organizers announced on Tuesday that O’Hara will serve as the Grand Marshal for the 2022 event. The 76 year old is owner of O’Hara Masonry and is a native of Montrose.

The O’Hara clan, typically from 35 to 50 of them, are known for their elaborate parade floats, the most recent featuring the “old woman” in a very large shoe. Mike’s dad, John, was Grand Marshal in 2000.

“He was honored but didn’t understand why a guy from Montrose would be in a parade in Sioux Falls,” Mike said in a press release from the St. Patrick’s Day Parade Committee.

Mike was one of 14 children raised in the Montrose area by John and his wife, Evelyn. Mike and his wife, Deb, live near Renner and have three adult sons. The O’Hara clan emigrated to South Dakota in the mid-1800s via Iowa from County Cavan in northern Ireland.

This year’s parade in downtown Sioux Falls on Saturday, March 19, will honor the late Msgr. James Michael Doyle, the 1999 grand marshal and a long-time supporter of the parade and the Irish community in Sioux Falls. It had been cancelled in the last two years because of concerns over COVID-19.

Registration, which closes March 12, is available at the siouxfallsevents.com/stpats. Placement in the parade is on a first come, first served basis and is at the discretion of parade officials. Each entry must have some kind of Irish theme.

