South Dakota coronavirus hospitalizations fall below 250

(KEYC News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 2:37 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The number of people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 continues to decline in South Dakota, as does the state’s active infections.

The Department of Health said Tuesday that current hospitalizations fell by ten to 249, the state’s lowest mark in a month.

Health officials reported 433 new cases, bringing the state’s total to 219,416. Those new cases were outpaced by recoveries as active infections fell by nearly 2,000 to 11,283.

There were no new COVID-19 deaths Tuesday. This marks the first time there were no new deaths in the state’s daily coronavirus report since Jan. 11.

South Dakota's COVID-19 website

