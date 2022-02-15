Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

South Dakota lawmakers boost revenue estimate by $92 million

South Dakota
South Dakota(MGN Online/Pixabay)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 11:15 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) - South Dakota lawmakers have set a tax revenue estimate for the state budget that anticipates $92 million more than Gov. Kristi Noem laid out ahead of the legislative session.

The state is seeing better-than-expected sales tax revenue. The Legislature’s Joint Committee on Appropriations adopted a revenue projection of $2.067 billion for fiscal year 2023, which starts on July 1.

The projection will allow lawmakers more say in how state funds are used in the next year. But it potentially leaves a smaller margin for the governor to work with.

The revenue projections give lawmakers a baseline to craft the state budget.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Karmen Broer
Benefit planned for 46-year-old woman fighting for recovery in assisted living facility
A medical examiner's office has released the full autopsy report for Brian Laundrie.
Brian Laundrie autopsy report released to public
Dr. Ashley Podhradsky (right) poses with her family with her life-size statue, which will be...
South Dakota doctor makes history, honored with life-sized statue at the Smithsonian
Oglala Sioux Police cruiser (file)
Body of 17-year-old homicide victim found on reservation
Tennessee Titans running back Adrian Peterson warms up during an NFL football practice Friday,...
NFL running back Adrian Peterson arrested for domestic violence

Latest News

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem
Noem’s accepting internship applications from now until April 1st
Veterans
Vietnam veterans tell their stories and receive honorary pins in Pierre
Competing surrogacy bills move through South Dakota legislature
2 charged in connection with threats found at Watertown High
Community mourns the loss of Watertown High School student