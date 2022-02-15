Avera Medical Minute
South Dakota Senate rejects Medicaid expansion, leaving it to election

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem has issued an executive order cracking down on federal...
File(Dakota News Now)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 5:38 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
PIERRE, S.D. (AP) - A proposal to expand Medicaid health coverage eligibility was defeated in the South Dakota Senate.

That leaves the decision to voters in the November election.

Republican Sen. Wayne Steinhauer had brought a proposal to the Legislature to make Medicaid, a federal-state health insurance program for low-income people, available to people who live below 133% of the federal poverty level.

The Republican-controlled Senate rejected his bill. But a campaign backed by South Dakota’s major health care systems is trying to get voters to pass a constitutional amendment to expand Medicaid eligibility on the November ballot.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

