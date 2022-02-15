Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Study: Getting COVID vaccine while pregnant helps protect baby too

By CNN
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 1:56 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Babies whose mothers were vaccinated against the coronavirus have a reduced risk of being hospitalized with the disease.

That’s according to a new study published Tuesday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The study found infants are protected for the first 6 months of their lives.

Researchers say pregnant women who got vaccinated later in their pregnancies have an 80% chance of protecting their babies.

That chance reduces to 32% if they got it early on.

The study monitored 379 children who were hospitalized with COVID and other sicknesses at 20 pediatric hospitals between July 2021 and mid-January 2022.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Karmen Broer
Benefit planned for 46-year-old woman fighting for recovery in assisted living facility
A medical examiner's office has released the full autopsy report for Brian Laundrie.
Brian Laundrie autopsy report released to public
Dr. Ashley Podhradsky (right) poses with her family with her life-size statue, which will be...
South Dakota doctor makes history, honored with life-sized statue at the Smithsonian
Oglala Sioux Police cruiser (file)
Body of 17-year-old homicide victim found on reservation
Tennessee Titans running back Adrian Peterson warms up during an NFL football practice Friday,...
NFL running back Adrian Peterson arrested for domestic violence

Latest News

Gale Stewart, 64, was rescued after being found clinging to a tree hours she disappeared.
‘Miracle story’: Woman, 64, found clinging to tree on steep slope hours after disappearance
Two planeloads of immediately deployable U.S. assistance, including ammunition and...
Biden: US has not verified claim of Russian troop withdrawal
This photo combo shows, from left, Travis McMichael, William "Roddie" Bryan, and Gregory...
Testimony begins in Ahmaud Arbery death hate crimes trial
FILE - In this May 7, 2020 file photo, workers leave the Tyson Foods pork processing plant in...
Companies revert to more normal operations as COVID wanes
FILE - Alec Baldwin performs emcee duties at the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope...
Alec Baldwin sued by family of cinematographer killed on ‘Rust’ set