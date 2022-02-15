Taylor Beagle makes big splash during her swimming career at Augustana

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -To say that Taylor Beagle has had a great career in the pool for Augustana would be a dramatic understatement.

She was 3-times the NSIC Swimmer of the Year while helping build the program into what it has become today. Photojournalist Sam Tastad sat down with the Lead-Deadwood native about her time spent making a big splash in Sioux Falls. And the fact that she’s thrilled to have come back for a final season.

Taylor Beagle, Augustana Swimmer says, “I came back for my fifth year this year mostly because I was super excited to have a men’s team and be able to have the big freshman class of women we have coming in. Its been really fun to see the program go, I mean my freshman year we had 16 of us to now we are at 50. And its been really fun. I’m swimming really well. and I owe a lot of that to the team this year.”

Taylor says, “One thing that our team talks about a lot is team culture, and I think me being able to represent Augie at NCAAs and hopefully this year we will have more go to NCAAs. I think its a big deal to get our name out there.”

Kamryn Robarge, Augustana Swimmer says, “Always awesome to watch her at the end of the year, at NCAAs crushing it.”

Taylor says, “A goal of mine is to always get a record or get my name on the board, but at the same time I do hope the girls under the distance swimmers, and IM-ers, look at me and don’t want that record to stay up there very long. That’s the goal, is we get faster every year.”

Kamryn says, “She is super dedicated. always works hard. I guess I’m a sprinter and when I see the stuff she has to do, I could never do them myself.”

Taylor says, “We are at the time of the season where training is really hard and its really tough mentally, but I think we just have to keep in perspective that we are going to have our championship meets coming up, we are going to get a little bit of rest. and honestly we are lucky to be able to do it this year.”

“I think I have made some really good connections this year and have made some really good friends in the freshmen, and I am really happy and excited I came back” says Taylor. “It is really weird to think next year I am not going to be in the pool with these teammates again next year, I’ll be cheering them on from the stands.”

