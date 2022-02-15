Avera Medical Minute
Vietnam veterans tell their stories and receive honorary pins in Pierre

Veterans
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 10:58 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A service was put together at the Capitol Lake Visitor’s Center in Pierre to honor a group of Vietnam veterans.

South Dakota Representative Dusty Johnson organized the event to honor approximately 20 Vietnam veterans. Johnson said the event got emotional as the veterans received a commemorative lapel pin and shared stories of their time in uniform or stories of mistreatment as they returned home.

“One gentleman talked about being in the Oakland airport and four guys followed, he was in uniform, and four guys followed him into the bathroom. They beat him up, ripped off his uniform, broke his jaw, broke his rib cage, all because he was serving his country,” said Johnson.

Johnson said he wanted to honor the veterans so that they could feel like they were getting the gratitude they deserved- an event and award to celebrate them in front of their family members and fellow former soldiers.

“A lot of these guys and gals when they got home, they did not get a very warm welcome. It frankly was an embarrassment to our country... When these guys got done serving, many people treated them poorly. I mean, you get questions about them getting spit on in the airport, chased around, and called names, and so this is an opportunity for me to look these veterans in the eyes and tell them that a grateful nation honors and thanks them.” said Johnson.

