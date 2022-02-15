Warmer and Breezy

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We’re going to keep the cloud cover around through the rest of today. Mostly cloudy out there with the wind picking up across the region. Gusts around 30 mph will be possible today, but we will have warmer temperatures around the region. Highs will be in the 40s and 50s. A cold front will quickly move through the region Wednesday and will drop temperatures down to the 20s for highs. We’ll continue to deal with wind gusts around 25 to 30 mph.

A winter storm will move through the Midwest Wednesday and potentially bring some light snow along and south of I-90 with the greatest threat for accumulating snowfall being around Omaha and Des Moines. Be careful if you’re driving to the south later this week! By Thursday morning, lows will be down in the single digits and even some single digits below zero in northeastern South Dakota. The cooler air will continue for our Thursday.

By the end of the week, warmer temperatures will be on the way with highs getting back to the 40s east and 50s west. Breezy conditions will return again. There will be a slight chance for some light snow in northern South Dakota, but it shouldn’t add up to much of anything. This weekend will begin on a mild note and by Sunday most of us will be in the 50s with the exception of northeastern South Dakota.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.