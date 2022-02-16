Avera Medical Minute
10pm Sportscast Tuesday, February 15th

Lynx wrestling, HS Basketball and Skyforce
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 4:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Brandon Valley wrestlers are ready for another challenge Friday night when they host the Region championship. And they are motivated to repeat as state champs. Dave Hauck visits with the Lynx.

It was a busy night in high school basketball. We have highlights from 4 games.

And the Skyforce made it 5 straight wins as Javonte Smart scores 40 in a 130-119 win over the Vipers at the Pentagon.

