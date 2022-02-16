16 more COVID-19 deaths reported in South Dakota Wednesday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota saw a spike in COVID-19 deaths Wednesday, though active cases fell below 10,000 for the first time in over a month.

The saw 16 new deaths, bringing the state’s total to 2,758, according to the Department of Health. Of the latest victims, one was in their 20s, one in their 40s, one in their 50s, two in their 60s, six in their 70s, and five over age 80.

Health officials also reported 251 new coronavirus infections Wednesday, though the state’s active cases fell to 9,771, the lowest since Jan. 1.

Current hospitalizations fell by nine to 240.

Just under 71% of eligible South Dakotans have received one COVID-19 vaccine dose, while 57.8% have received two doses. Around 31.5% have received a booster dose.

