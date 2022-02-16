Brandon Valley wrestlers anxious to defend their state title

BRANDON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Brandon Valley wrestlers have had a dominating season to this point as defending state champs. Regionals are Friday on their home mat and the Lynx are looking forward to going back to back.

Photo-journalist Dave Hauck spent time with Derek Outland and his wrestlers and found out they are hungry for another title to keep the tradition going.

Derek Outland, Brandon Valley Wrestling Coach says, “Right now we have about 4 weeks left going into the state tournament, so all of these guys are doing everything they can every match-up to make sure they’re going to be ready to go and give themselves the best chance for the state title. These guys do deserve all the credit, they work incredibly hard. We’ve got a great group of guys, not even just this year but they’ve been working a sacrificing a lot of them from the time they were little kids.”

Damion Schunke, Brandon Valley Senior says, “Missing last year made it really crucial that I wrestled this year. I missed it a lot. It’s been a part of my life ever since I was a little guy.”

Dominic Tucker, Brandon Valley Senior says, “I think that we’re aware that we’re going to have a target on our back. But at the same time it makes us just want to push harder and push more and go faster. We’ve used it as motivation and we’re prepared for everything. The competition we look forward to it and we always talking about this is going to be a good dual and we’re not afraid of that we’re excited for it. We talk about the tough teams and the tough competition we have and we look forward to those duals and getting it done.”

Navarro Schunke, Brandon Valley-Defending Heavyweight Champ says, “What happened last year is last year and we need to make sure we’re ready to go this year. It’s a whole different season, new people som I don’t really think about what I did last year.”

Damion says, “I feel like we have a good group of kids coming up even after I leave and I don’t see us having any problems from that aspect.”

Navarro says, “You can watch what your opponent is doing and learn how to perfect your stuff to beat that opponent. In here is where you do it I believe so in the practice room is where you’re winning most of your matches.”

Dave Hauck says, Is this team good enough to get it done again?

Navarro says, “I believe so, 100 percent. And I believe that everybody else here believes that we can do it again.”

Dominic says, “That’s one of my main things is I want to build a legacy of Brandon Valley wrestling and I want to help contribute to that and build that and I want everyone to know who we are as a team.”

