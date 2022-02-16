Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

CDC: Annual overdose deaths doubled from 6 years ago, soared amid COVID

The COVID-19 pandemic is partially to blame for the increase in U.S. drug overdoses, and...
The COVID-19 pandemic is partially to blame for the increase in U.S. drug overdoses, and researchers say it’s going to take time to turn the tide.(KPTV)
By CNN Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 2:56 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Drug overdoses are skyrocketing in the U.S.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about 104,000 people died from such overdoses in the 12-month period that ended in September.

That’s twice the number reported six years prior.

The COVID-19 pandemic is partially to blame, and researchers say it’s going to take time to turn the tide.

They believe even if COVID-19 went away overnight, it would take at least a year for the number of overdoses to stabilize.

Experts say things like syringe exchanges and heavy distribution of the overdose reversal drug naloxone would make the fastest difference, but those solutions are politically charged.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 charged in connection with threats found at Watertown High
Community mourns the loss of Watertown High School student
Sioux Falls Police took one person into custody Tuesday evening after a standoff on the east...
Sioux Falls standoff ends with one person in custody
Dr. Ashley Podhradsky (right) poses with her family with her life-size statue, which will be...
South Dakota doctor makes history, honored with life-sized statue at the Smithsonian
Karmen Broer
Benefit planned for 46-year-old woman fighting for recovery in assisted living facility
Briggs Library archivist Michele Christian shows on of the 900,000 FBI documents open to the...
Brookings teen requested FBI info on local and national history- now available at SDSU

Latest News

Emergency personnel work at the site of gas tanker accident in Rockville Centre, N.Y., early...
Gasoline tanker crashes into building, bursts into fireball
Angela Keen with Dr. Jason Keifer of Brain Health Hawaii.
Some battling long-haul COVID turn to magnetic brain treatment for relief
Representative Steven Haugaard
Resolution that could ban abortions in South Dakota moves forward
Britain's Prince Charles speaks at a reception to celebrate the British Asian Trust at The...
Cash-for-honors deal tied to Prince Charles’ charity probed by police