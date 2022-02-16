Avera Medical Minute
Cooler for a Couple of Days

Warmer Temps Friday, this Weekend
By Aaron Doudna
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 4:12 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- A cold front has move through the region and we’re going to see steady temperatures through most of today. We’ll stay mostly cloudy as well with some breezy conditions. Wind gusts between 25 and 30 mph will be possible today. Temperatures will fall into the single digits above and below zero overnight. The coldest temperatures will be in northeastern South Dakota and western Minnesota. Highs tomorrow will be stuck in the upper teens and low 20s, despite plenty of sunshine.

It looks like we’ll see temperatures start to warm up Thursday night and that warming trend should continue into Friday. Highs will jump into the 40s around most of the region with 50s possible again out in central and southern South Dakota! We’ll keep the nice weather around for Saturday, but Sunday is looking even nicer. We could see widespread 50s for most of us!

Early next week we’re tracking the chance for some snowfall across the region. It’s still several days out so we’ll be monitoring the path. It does look to lead to another cool down by next Tuesday and Wednesday.

