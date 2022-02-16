Government-owned campgrounds could hurt private campgrounds’ business

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Protecting the rights of the private campground sector will take the South Dakota Campground Owners Association back to the Capitol tomorrow.

The public hearing is Thursday, Feb. 17, at 10 a.m., room 414 in the Capitol. This isn’t the first time that the public vs private sector of the camping industry has been in the spotlight this session. Earlier bills included the one that proposed the expansion of camping at Custer State Park.

History of the law in question

This issue centers around state code for municipalities, § 9-38-1. It was originally written to allow the government to protect, improve, and preserve city streets and city parks.

However, in 1970 legislators claimed campgrounds among their responsibilities to protect, improve, and preserve. At first, the law limited the government from putting a campground into a community with a population of less than 1,200 if there was an “existing campground, inspected and approved by the SD Dept of Health, located within 20 miles of such municipality.”

In 1990, legislators eliminated the population size and changed the distance to 15 miles, and it added stipulations that a municipal campground could be added if the private campgrounds within 15 miles approve.

Now, Senator Novstrup wants to amend the law to allow government-owned campgrounds to expand against the judgment of nearby privately-owned campground businesses.

Words from private-campground business owners

SDCOA’s lobbyist and executive director, Mary Arlington, who is also a former owner of a rural RV park, says, “Fifteen (miles) isn’t far enough. When I was a park owner, the county seat was 18 miles away. Its activities in the community’s venues brought guests. Had the municipality expanded its camping facilities, fewer would have needed my services, causing a negative impact to my private business. Rural communities shouldn’t have a mindset that damages the private business owners. Even the two KOAs that were an hour on each side of me, their franchise agreements prevented me from becoming a KOA because those two parks owned the territory on either side of me. If KOA believes a park draws from 60 miles away, then 15 is too narrow. Why is the state considering weakening a bill with more and more exceptions?”

One East River campground in the private sector is the Sioux Falls Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park™ Camp-Resort. Aside from providing compensation packages to their employees, it has sustained three generations of the Aljets family.

Owner Bruce Aljets says, “Perhaps had a family like mine stepped up in Aberdeen, Wylie Park Campground would also be a private business that pays its share of community taxes.”

Stephen Saint is SDCOA’s president and is the partner of a business that manages and operates Fort Welikit Campground in Custer. “The private sector is willing to be at the table to resolve issues, but instead we keep finding ourselves at public hearings to resolve what should have been handled without the legislators. Earlier this month, in another hearing about the private and public campground sectors (SB 193), after the vote Chair Klumb said to SDCOA, ‘you’ve been heard.’ Have we,” asked Saint.

Arlington continued, “Sen. Klumb first stated in an email that he really doesn’t want to make it easier for public entities to compete against private. Had he brought us into the situation when the Mitchell mayor first approached him, or even had the mayor brought it to our attention before taking it to the senator, I believe we could have dealt with it much more easily and effectively.”

When asked about Sen. Greenfield’s remarks about not having been approached about this bill, Arlington showed an email that was sent on February 6, 2022, in which his .gov email address was on the recipient list. Senator Greenfield is from Clark SD, and SDCOA knows of no privately owned campgrounds in that area. The current law doesn’t prevent his community from building or expanding a municipal campground.

Government Committee’s reasoning

During testimony at the Senate Local Government Committee, the bill’s sponsor Sen. Novstrup repeatedly and firmly argued for the bill while explaining how easy it is to get a campground license and then immediately block a municipality’s ability to expand their camping. Again, on the Senate floor, Novstrup stated, “One person, $50, and 20 minutes” is what it takes for a person to control the city’s campground expansion. “I could take $50, times 32 [municipalities] and control every one of the city councils by saying they can’t expand their campground.”

Novstrup summed up his Senate floor speech with, “There are zero west river private businesses that will be impacted by this. … The reason west river doesn’t have a problem is because the campgrounds are private west river. The reason they’re private west river, with very few exceptions, private enterprise is able to prosper west river. East river, there isn’t that demand, so then the city government steps in and fills that void. … A yes vote will say to many cities that we want the elected officials to make the decision and not one person with $50.”

A question of misinformation

Arlington was at the Committee and Senate floor discussions. She says, “I was dumbfounded by the misinformation I heard in those discussions! We plan to put a lot of facts back into center stage for the House hearing. Decisions shouldn’t be allowed to be made on misinformation.”

Arlington was present for both the Committee and Senate floor discussions. She says, “The ease in licensing was but one of several misrepresentations. The first is that some seem to not realize that the current law, as written, doesn’t prevent a community from building or expanding if there isn’t a nearby private campground, nor does it prevent building or expanding if the nearby private campground approves of the proposed expansion.”

She continued, “As for how easily and quickly a new campground license can be obtained, you cannot just walk in, pay a small fee, fill in one sheet of paper, and walk out with your license, and then begin blocking municipal campground development.” Arlington says, “We know of individuals who have legitimately wanted to be licensed for several years but they keep running into roadblocks. They’ll find a suitable parcel of land but then are told by the community that the land can’t be rezoned or used for that purpose.”

Arlington explained the process to obtain a license. “A person needs to have the land properly zoned, attain design approval from proper authorities, and then receive permission to build. As it’s being built, there are multiple inspections. Only after a successful final inspection, and the single-page application is filed and its fee is paid, can a license be given. Becoming a licensed campground owner, eligible to prevent expansion of a municipal campground, simply isn’t as simple and spontaneous as the senator made it. The chances are beyond slim that any citizen would accomplish all that in a cost-effective and timely manner just to block the expansion of municipal campground.”

Looking into one final comment made on the Senate floor, Senator Novstrup said he visited a private campground. He described it by saying it looked like a truck stop, perhaps referring to part of the law that states the government can “improve” the campgrounds as a matter of aesthetics.

Arlington stated that “truck-stop-like RV spots can be found here and there all around the country. They exist because a community or county allowed for it in their zoning and land use meetings, and the landowner went through the process of installing its services, passing inspection, and opening the business. Some of these are actually community-owned, although we don’t know which place the senator visited in recent weeks. What we do know is that Wylie Park Campground in Aberdeen and the municipal park in Mitchell aren’t truck stops.”

Arlington said she has visited nearly every single privately owned campground in the state. She shared photos of some of the east river campgrounds that are productive and prosperous. The images aren’t of truck stop RV sites. They are prosperous businesses.

Looking forward

East River is gaining two new privately-owned campgrounds, bringing over 200 campsites to the greater Sioux Falls area: Wild Water West and Huset’s Speedway.

“We can’t fully grasp the economic impact of SB 179 since we’re just learning of how many municipalities this bill actually impacts. The sponsor, Senator Novstrup, stated on the Senate floor that it impacts 32 communities, and they were all East River,” says Arlington.

“We also know that when the state and local governments allow the private sector its space, private sector campground businesses can thrive, even East River,” Arlington says.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.