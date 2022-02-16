Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

More than 50 million free COVID tests delivered to American households

On Wednesday White House COVID-19 response team's Senior Adviser Dr. Tom Inglesby said 80% of...
On Wednesday White House COVID-19 response team's Senior Adviser Dr. Tom Inglesby said 80% of the initial orders of at-home COVID tests have been delivered to households.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 10:36 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - More than 50 million households have received their free at-home COVID-19 tests from the federal government.

The White House COVID-19 response team’s senior adviser, Dr. Tom Inglesby, said Wednesday that represents more than 80% of the initial orders.

The Biden administration announced in December it bought 500 million at-home COVID-19 tests to be mailed to Americans.

The government launched a website to sign up for the free tests in January.

Given an expected drop in demand as omicron goes down, Inglesby said the administration is asking the testing industry for ideas on how to sustain and expand the market going forward.

He says tests will be needed to interrupt coronavirus spread long-term, since they allow people to get a quick diagnosis, access treatment and protect more vulnerable people.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 charged in connection with threats found at Watertown High
Community mourns the loss of Watertown High School student
Dr. Ashley Podhradsky (right) poses with her family with her life-size statue, which will be...
South Dakota doctor makes history, honored with life-sized statue at the Smithsonian
Sioux Falls Police took one person into custody Tuesday evening after a standoff on the east...
Sioux Falls standoff ends with one person in custody
Karmen Broer
Benefit planned for 46-year-old woman fighting for recovery in assisted living facility
Briggs Library archivist Michele Christian shows on of the 900,000 FBI documents open to the...
Brookings teen requested FBI info on local and national history- now available at SDSU

Latest News

For more than two weeks, hundreds and sometimes thousands of protesters in trucks and other...
Police ticketing, warning truckers to leave Canada’s capital
AT&T has announced it will stop service of the 3G network on Feb. 22, 2022.
3G network is shutting down; Some AT&T customers could lose service this month
Experts offer tips to avoid scams and stay healthy
Consumer Crackdown: Feds warn of fake COVID tests and fake testing sites
CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said the agency is looking at updating its masking guidance.
Progress seen in COVID-19 fight