Municipal Property Tax Refund Program passed

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 9:56 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls City Council approved a program to refund the municipal portion of property taxes on owner-occupied homes for low-income elderly and/or disabled individuals as defined by the Social Security Act.

The tax refund amount is 100% of the municipal property tax due up to a maximum refund of $500. Refunds are issued the year after the homeowner qualifies for the Assessment Freeze for the Elderly and Disabled. For example, with City Council approval to continue the program, if the applicant applies by April 1, 2022, and is approved for an assessment freeze, they will receive a property tax refund in 2023.

Applications for South Dakota’s Assessment Freeze for the Elderly and Disabled program can be filed with the homeowner’s county treasurer’s office annually on or before April 1. Applicants must apply every year in order to remain eligible for a refund.

Those 65 years or older and/or have a disability as defined by the Social Security Act are eligible for a Property Tax Refund if they have applied through Minnehaha or Lincoln County and are approved for South Dakota’s Assessment Freeze for the Elderly and Disabled program. Additional requirements including income limits, home market value, and more can be found on the City’s website here: siouxfalls.org/proptaxrefund.

The City of Sioux Falls will receive a list of qualified individuals and addresses directly from Minnehaha County and Lincoln County and will automatically issue refunds. The continuation of this program is subject to City Council approval annually by resolution.

For more information, visit siouxfalls.org/proptaxrefund or call the Finance office at 605-367-8860.

