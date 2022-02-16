New fitness program to award 3 South Dakota schools $100,000 fitness centers

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A national campaign aimed at improving youth physical fitness is coming to South Dakota.

The National Foundation of Governors’ Fitness Councils “Don’t Quit!” campaign will award three South Dakota elementary or middle schools with new fitness centers worth $100,000, officials announced Wednesday.

In order to win the prize, schools must first be nominated. School nominations will be accepted starting Wednesday until March 16. You can nominate a school here.

Fitness icon Jake Steinfeld is the Chairman of NFGFC. He says the goal of the campaign is to end childhood obesity and improve kids’ lifelong health.

The NFGFC will have gifted fitness centers to all 50 states within the next few years. Each fitness center is financed through public/private partnerships with companies like The Coca-Cola Company, Anthem Foundation, Wheels Up and Nike, and does not rely on taxpayer dollars or state funding. MyFitnessStore.com provides the fitness equipment.

“Healthy families make strong families. And strong families build healthy communities. Thank you to Jake and his foundation for bringing the DON’T QUIT! campaign to South Dakota,” said Governor Kristi Noem via a press release. “Programs like DON’T QUIT! help children to make better choices that will strengthen their bodies and their minds. I encourage every elementary and middle school in our great state to nominate their school today for this incredible opportunity.”

