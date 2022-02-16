Police report Tuesday’s Sioux Falls standoff ends with two people in custody

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Police report the Sioux Falls standoff ended up with two people in custody and no injuries were reported.

Captain Josh Philips with the Minnehaha County Sheriffs Department says the Warrant Task Force was looking for 40-year-old Sioux Falls resident Alfred Eagle Deer Jr. who was wanted for multiple aggravated assaults, simple assault, a hit and run, and thefts.

The Task Force began their search at 10:50 a.m. in an eastern Sioux Falls apartment complex. Phillips says officers believed they found Eagle Deer after hearing someone that sounded like him make threats towards the officers. The Task Force attempted to make contact with Eagledeer at the front door but Eagle Deer shoved an approximately eight-inch butcher’s knife through the door aiming for the officers.

SWAT Task Force members were called to make sure the arrests were conducted safely, ensuring no officers, bystanders, or wanted people were harmed.

Several units of the Sioux Falls Police began arriving and negotiators with the Task Force had dialogue with Eagle Deer during the standoff, trying to get him to exit the apartment. That dialogue was unsuccessful, as the Task Force eventually had to go into the apartment to arrest him around 6 p.m.

There were other people in the apartment with Eagledeer that did exit safely. No injuries were reported.

Police spokesman Sam Clemens says, the most recent case of aggravated assault involving Eagle Deer happened on Feb. 4. A family of two parents, both 27-years-old and two young boys aged three and six, were in a vehicle trying to exit an apartment building’s parking lot. The exit was blocked by another vehicle. This apartment building was different from the one where Eagledeer hid in the standoff. The driver of the vehicle that had the family in it honked the horn to try to notify the other car that they were trying to leave.

Clemens says Eagle Deer exited the vehicle blocking the exit with a machete and threatened the family. The family drove around trying to avoid contact with Eagle Deer, but they stopped driving when Eagledeer hit the car with the machete and there was some confrontation. The warrant was issued for $25,000 cash and was for four accounts of aggravated assault.

Clemens says one of the other people in the apartment involved in the standoff had an unrelated warrant out for his arrest, and he was also taken into custody.

