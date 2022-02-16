Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Private grant funds South Dakota AG’s missing Indigenous coordinator

Symbol for missing & murdered indigenous people (file)
Symbol for missing & murdered indigenous people (file)(Gillian Trudeau)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 12:41 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) - An office in the South Dakota attorney general’s office to coordinate investigations into the disappearance and murder of Indigenous people will be started through a private donation from an organization connected to St. Joseph’s Indian School.

Native American lawmakers who have been pushing for the funding in the state budget say they hoped the three-year grant of $85,000 a year from Native Hope will lead to Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg hiring someone soon.

The office is designed to coordinate law enforcement investigations across tribal, state and federal agencies. It was created last year, but without funding to hire anyone.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 charged in connection with threats found at Watertown High
Community mourns the loss of Watertown High School student
Dr. Ashley Podhradsky (right) poses with her family with her life-size statue, which will be...
South Dakota doctor makes history, honored with life-sized statue at the Smithsonian
Sioux Falls Police took one person into custody Tuesday evening after a standoff on the east...
Sioux Falls standoff ends with one person in custody
Karmen Broer
Benefit planned for 46-year-old woman fighting for recovery in assisted living facility
Briggs Library archivist Michele Christian shows on of the 900,000 FBI documents open to the...
Brookings teen requested FBI info on local and national history- now available at SDSU

Latest News

Experts offer tips to avoid scams and stay healthy
Consumer Crackdown: Feds warn of fake COVID tests and fake testing sites
Alfred Eagledeer
Police report Tuesday’s Sioux Falls standoff ends with two people in custody
File photo.
New fitness program to award 3 South Dakota schools $100,000 fitness centers
Experts offer tips to avoid scams and stay healthy
Consumer Crackdown: Feds warn of fake COVID tests and fake testing sites