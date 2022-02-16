Resolution that could ban abortions in South Dakota moves forward

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A resolution that redefines the start of life as beginning when an egg is fertilized, potentially banning abortions in South Dakota, is one step closer to landing on the ballot in November.

House Joint Resolution 5003 passed South Dakota’s House State Affairs Committee Wednesday. If approved by both the House and Senate, the proposed amendment to the state constitution would go before voters in the form of a ballot question at the next general election this November.

The primary sponsor of the bill, Rep. Steve Haugaard (R, Sioux Falls), said the amendment would give the legislature the right to classify abortions as a crime.

Haugaard also said the bill “Leads us in the direction of fine-tuning whatever abortion laws we have going forward.”

“The idea of crafting life in a laboratory should be an honest discussion because when those eggs are fertilized, we believe there’s life. And from that point forward do you selectively choose, is this eugenics, is this a path we don’t want to go down? We’ve seen those bills with surrogacy as well,” said Haugaard.

Haugaard is a candidate for governor in the Republican primary. He says he would have brought the resolution even if he was not running against Gov. Kristi Noem.

If the resolution and eventual amendment were passed, it would likely be challenged in court.

