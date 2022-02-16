Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Resolution that could ban abortions in South Dakota moves forward

Representative Steven Haugaard
Representative Steven Haugaard(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 2:47 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A resolution that redefines the start of life as beginning when an egg is fertilized, potentially banning abortions in South Dakota, is one step closer to landing on the ballot in November.

House Joint Resolution 5003 passed South Dakota’s House State Affairs Committee Wednesday. If approved by both the House and Senate, the proposed amendment to the state constitution would go before voters in the form of a ballot question at the next general election this November.

The primary sponsor of the bill, Rep. Steve Haugaard (R, Sioux Falls), said the amendment would give the legislature the right to classify abortions as a crime.

Haugaard also said the bill “Leads us in the direction of fine-tuning whatever abortion laws we have going forward.”

“The idea of crafting life in a laboratory should be an honest discussion because when those eggs are fertilized, we believe there’s life. And from that point forward do you selectively choose, is this eugenics, is this a path we don’t want to go down? We’ve seen those bills with surrogacy as well,” said Haugaard.

Haugaard is a candidate for governor in the Republican primary. He says he would have brought the resolution even if he was not running against Gov. Kristi Noem.

If the resolution and eventual amendment were passed, it would likely be challenged in court.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 charged in connection with threats found at Watertown High
Community mourns the loss of Watertown High School student
Sioux Falls Police took one person into custody Tuesday evening after a standoff on the east...
Sioux Falls standoff ends with one person in custody
Dr. Ashley Podhradsky (right) poses with her family with her life-size statue, which will be...
South Dakota doctor makes history, honored with life-sized statue at the Smithsonian
Karmen Broer
Benefit planned for 46-year-old woman fighting for recovery in assisted living facility
Briggs Library archivist Michele Christian shows on of the 900,000 FBI documents open to the...
Brookings teen requested FBI info on local and national history- now available at SDSU

Latest News

File image.
16 more COVID-19 deaths reported in South Dakota Wednesday
Symbol for missing & murdered indigenous people (file)
Private grant funds South Dakota AG’s missing Indigenous coordinator
Experts offer tips to avoid scams and stay healthy
Consumer Crackdown: Feds warn of fake COVID tests and fake testing sites
Alfred Eagledeer
Police report Tuesday’s Sioux Falls standoff ends with two people in custody