Saturday benefit in Yankton to help Broer family with medical expenses

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 10:00 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
YAKTON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Yankton community is rallying around one of their own this weekend.

We introduced you to Karmen Broer in 2019.

She was the recipient of a liver transplant that saved her life.

Last August her husband noticed that her mental state was declining and she was in and out of the hospital.

In November, the 46-year-old was admitted into an assisted living facility. Today, she is unable to walk.

On Saturday, February 19, organizers are hosting a benefit at Cheers Pizza Plus in Yankton to help with medical costs.

“I think whenever anybody faces a medical concern like that, we want to do something. We want to try and make it better and unfortunately there’s not a lot we can do on the medical side of it. But what we can do, so we can get together, we can communicate. We can get the word out. We can try and help raise support money, those types of things,” said Pastor Jeff Todd with Celebrate Community Church of Yankton.

The benefit Saturday at “Cheers Pizza Plus will cost $15.

Doors open at 4 p.m. with a comedy show beginning at 7 p.m.

