Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Senate rejects appraiser changes that came from Noem probe

(KSFY)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 5:13 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) - The South Dakota Senate is rejecting a bill to enshrine into law an advisory council for the state’s real estate appraiser certification program.

It was a proposal that emerged from lawmakers’ inquiry into how Gov. Kristi Noem took a hands-on role in the agency as it was evaluating her daughter’s application for an appraiser license.

The bill had already passed the House and a narrowly-divided Senate committee. But it was rejected by 22 Republicans in the 35-member Senate.

The Professional Appraisers Association of South Dakota had supported the bill as a way to keep a working relationship between appraisers and the agency that regulates them.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 charged in connection with threats found at Watertown High
Community mourns the loss of Watertown High School student
Sioux Falls Police took one person into custody Tuesday evening after a standoff on the east...
Sioux Falls standoff ends with one person in custody
Dr. Ashley Podhradsky (right) poses with her family with her life-size statue, which will be...
South Dakota doctor makes history, honored with life-sized statue at the Smithsonian
Karmen Broer
Benefit planned for 46-year-old woman fighting for recovery in assisted living facility
Briggs Library archivist Michele Christian shows on of the 900,000 FBI documents open to the...
Brookings teen requested FBI info on local and national history- now available at SDSU

Latest News

Warming Up Again by Friday
Phil Schreck's Wednesday Night Forecast
Dakota
Government-owned campgrounds could hurt private campgrounds’ business
County Commission looks to address concerns at Regional JDC
County Commission looks to address concerns at Regional JDC
Minnehaha County Regional JDC.
Minnehaha County Commission looks to address concerns at Regional JDC