Sioux Falls residents enjoy ‘Day at the Legislature’

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Over 100 Sioux Falls residents got up early today to pack two busses headed for the state capitol for the annual Sioux Falls Day at the Legislature.

“We’ve been doing Sioux Falls day at the legislature for over 3 decades and the core of it has been the same even though some aspects of the day have changed but the core is let’s go to Pierre while the policy is being made and let’s engage on the issues,” Vice President of Member Services with the Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce Jennie Doyen said.

Part of Sioux Falls Day at the Legislature includes a time when Sioux Falls residents can spend one on one time discussing policies with their district’s representatives.

“There’s a lot of important policy issues being discussed in Pierre right now and all of them matter so it’s really exciting to get to spend time with our legislators to discuss those issues and collaborate on what is best for South Dakota,” Sioux Falls Day Attendee Jason Herrboldt said.

Many people attending the event are excited to have their voices heard while also getting to see the state legislative session in action.

“Policy is important it’s behind the scenes often but it is really an important part of how an economy and a society functions and getting to understand the machinery of that important stuff is something we as citizens should really engage in, it’s our civic duty,” Herrboldt said.

For more information click here.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.