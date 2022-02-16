Smart leads Skyforce to 5th straight win

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Sioux Falls Skyforce came back from a halftime deficit for the third-straight game to earn a 130-119 victory over the Rio Grande Valley Vipers. The Force (7-10) snapped the Vipers’ five-game winning streak in the team’s third-straight win.

Javonte Smart posted a career-high 40 points on 8-13 3PA and six assists. He has secured three games in a row of 30-plus points and seven of 20-plus points. He has also posted five-plus three pointers made in five of his last six games.

Micah Potter scored a career-high 32 points on 12-14 FGA and eight rebounds. Potter has scored 20-plus points and made nine-plus field goals in three-straight games.

The victory marked the first time this season the Skyforce won a game while losing the rebounding battle.

Rio Grande Valley (11-5) shot 56.5 percent (26-46 FGA) in the first half and claimed a 70-61 lead. Gerald Green (27 points and nine rebounds) had 20 points on 7-10 FGA in the first half alone.

Sioux Falls answered in the second half and outscored the Vipers 69-49, while shooting 70.6 percent (24-34 FGA, season-high for a half) to earn the victory.

DJ Stewart added 23 points on 10-18 FGA, five rebounds and four assists. It also marked the first time this season three players have scored 20-plus points.

Rockets assignee Daishen Nix posted 24 points and 11 rebounds in his first game after signing with Houston.

Both teams meet for the series finale on Thursday, with tip-off slated for 6:30 PM CST.

