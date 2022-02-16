Tuesday’s HS Basketball recap with highlights from Lincoln, O’Gorman and Washington

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Roosevelt boys won a thriller at the Lincoln gym 56-51 to remain unbeaten for the year and ranked #1 in Class “AA”. The 2nd-ranked O’Gorman Knights got 30 from David Alpers in a 65-53 win over Harrisburg. And Joe Uttecht’s 21 helped the Washington Warriors upset #4AA Mitchell 71-66 despite 25 points from Caden Hinker.

Mahli Abdouch led the #2AA O’Gorman girls with 18 points in the Knights 64-35 win over the Tigers of Harrisburg.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.