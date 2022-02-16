Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Tuesday’s HS Basketball recap with highlights from Lincoln, O’Gorman and Washington

A home sweep for OG, RHS stays perfect and Washington upsets Mitchell
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 1:05 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Roosevelt boys won a thriller at the Lincoln gym 56-51 to remain unbeaten for the year and ranked #1 in Class “AA”. The 2nd-ranked O’Gorman Knights got 30 from David Alpers in a 65-53 win over Harrisburg. And Joe Uttecht’s 21 helped the Washington Warriors upset #4AA Mitchell 71-66 despite 25 points from Caden Hinker.

Mahli Abdouch led the #2AA O’Gorman girls with 18 points in the Knights 64-35 win over the Tigers of Harrisburg.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 charged in connection with threats found at Watertown High
Community mourns the loss of Watertown High School student
Dr. Ashley Podhradsky (right) poses with her family with her life-size statue, which will be...
South Dakota doctor makes history, honored with life-sized statue at the Smithsonian
Karmen Broer
Benefit planned for 46-year-old woman fighting for recovery in assisted living facility
A medical examiner's office has released the full autopsy report for Brian Laundrie.
Brian Laundrie autopsy report released to public
Sioux Falls Police took one person into custody Tuesday evening after a standoff on the east...
Sioux Falls standoff ends with one person in custody

Latest News

Tuesday HS Basketball recap includes highlights from 4 games
Tuesday's HS Basketball recap with highlights from 4 games
Brandon Valley wrestlers look to defend state title
Brandon Valley wrestlers anxious to defend their state title
Brandon Valley wrestlers look to defend state title
Brandon Valley wrestlers look to defend their state title
Smart scores 40 as Skyforce win 5th straight at Pentagon
Smart leads Skyforce to 5th straight win