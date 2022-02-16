Warner students create app for bus drivers

WARNER, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Two students from Warner are utilizing their coding skills to improve bus routes in rural areas, and Samsung is rewarding them for their efforts.

Mikayla Browning and Madsyn Kusekoski saw a disconnect in school bus routes and a lack of ways to track when buses will arrive, especially during harsh weather conditions.

”Times when a bus driver gets there, it does vary, and also the weather here is very hard to predict,” said Kusekoski.

So, they took what they’ve learned in Warner’s Girls Who Code club and created an idea for an app to help parents track bus routes, send notifications and mark road closures. It can also improve efficiency for the drivers.

”Being that we have three different buses in our school system, it really divides up the kids. To have a way that we could split them up properly would be very helpful,” said Browning.

Their idea was one of 100 winners of Samsung’s Solve for Tomorrow competition. The prize included a Samsung phone and laptop, but they plan to give those prizes forward.

”Actually, we’re planning on donating the computer toward a scholarship for the seniors, so we’re going to try and help out the seniors in that way,” said Browning.

”They honestly look up to the senior class quite a bit, so it’s a nice tribute. I’m really proud of them for going that extra mile with that,” said Bobbie Deuter, a science teacher at Warner High School and the supervisor of the project.

The students will continue developing their app by making a video detailing its uses to move on to the next phase of competition.

”They really want to be in the top ten, because that’s the next step is to be in the top ten. They obviously have the capabilities of doing so, they’re pretty motivated young women,” said Deuter.

Madsyn and Mikayla will submit their final video for the project by March 2nd, which will put them in contention for up to $50,000 in grand prizes.

