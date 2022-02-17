8 more COVID-19 deaths reported in South Dakota Thursday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Health reports deaths and new cases increase, as active cases and hospitalizations fall.

After breaking below 10,000 for the first time in a month on Wednesday, active cases in South Dakota continue to fall hitting 9,145.

There have been eight new deaths due to COVID-19, bringing the state’s total to 2,766, according to the Department of Health. Of the latest victims, two were in their 40s, one in their 50s, four in their 70s, and one over age 80.

Health officials also reported 393 new coronavirus infections Thursday, which is more than 100 new cases seen on Wednesday.

Current hospitalizations fell by nine to 223.

Just under 71% of eligible South Dakotans have received one COVID-19 vaccine dose, while 57.8% have received two doses. Around 31.5% have received a booster dose.

