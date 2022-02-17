Another Sioux Falls police officer arrested on child porn charges

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - For the second time this month, a Sioux Falls police officer has been arrested on child pornography charges.

Matthew Alan Jock was booked Wednesday on five counts of possession, distribution, or manufacturing of child pornography, court records show. The charges are out of Lincoln County.

According to court documents, the investigation began on Jan. 14 when the South Dakota Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding a Kik messenger user whose account contained child pornography videos. Detectives later used data records from Kik to confirm that user sent at least five media files depicting child pornography to other users.

Investigators eventually tracked down the IP address to Jock’s home in southeast Sioux Falls, south of the Lincoln County line. Officers conducted a search warrant at the residence on Wednesday.

Detectives also interviewed Jock Wednesday, according to court documents. Jock admitted that the Kik account in question was his, and that he used it to access media depicting child pornography. Investigators say he was able to describe one of the videos where a girl between the age of 8-10 performed a sexual act on an adult man. Jock also said it was possible he sent more than one graphic file to other Kik users.

Jock was hired by the Sioux Falls Police Department in February of 2020, according to city records.

The arrest comes less than two weeks after another Sioux Falls Police Department officer, 28-year-old Luke Schauer, was arrested for child pornography. Schauer was taken off active duty when the city learned of the arrest, and is no longer a member of the police department.

Schauer also used Kik to access child pornography, according to court documents. However, it is still unclear whether these cases are connected. Jock is facing state charges, while Schauer is facing charges in federal court.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.